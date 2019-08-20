Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has said that Nigeria will not tolerate dictators again after what Nigerians experienced in the hands of former Heads of State Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha.

Speaking during a symposium organised by Coalition for Revolution (CORE) in Lagos on Monday, Falana said a call for revolution was not new in Nigeria’s history.

He said, “Let the authorities in Abuja know that call for revolution is not new. Political leaders in this country have been calling for revolution and nobody charged them.

“When Nigeria was at this stage in the 1940s, a group of young Nigerians, the Zikists, gathered at Glover Hall (Lagos). Their leader, Osita Agbonna, delivered a lecture titled “A Call For Revolution” and those who shared the same thoughts with them were arrested and charged with sedition, that they were trying to embarrass the colonial regime. They were not charged with treason or treasonable felony.

“When we were outside and were told the symposium will not hold, my mind went back to 30 years ago during the Babangida and then the Abacha junta when we could not meet. We defeated both dictators and I can assure you that any other dictator will not be allowed to rear his ugly head.”

Alleging that president Muhammadu Buhari knows the pioneers of the incessant terrorism, armed robbery, and others, he said: “Those who went on the streets to protest in exercise of their right to assembly and complain against injustice, corruption and maladministration in our country cannot be said to have breached the peace in our country. ”

The human rights activist further urged the members of the revolution now movement not to relent, saying: “What you have done is mere declaration of intention. The journey is going to be intense, take time, but I believe we have started and there is no going back.”

The convener of the Revolution Now movement, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested on August 3 after the Nigerian government accused him of attempting to create anarchy and acting in a manner described by government as treasonous.