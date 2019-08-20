It has been revealed that multi-talented British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran failed music at college, Concise News understands.

The singer, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, was said to have had six F grades in all segments, including songcraft of his higher diploma in Contemporary Music Performance course at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, Surrey.

This was confirmed in a letter sent to Ed in 2010.

According to MetroUK, the letter is now on display at a new exhibition, Ed Sheeran Made In Suffolk, at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich.

Ed attended the college in 2009 but quit in 2010, hence his fail marks, to concentrate on his music career.

The 28-year-old singer began playing guitar at a young age, after which he started writing his own songs.