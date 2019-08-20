President Muhammadu Buhari’s former aide Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu on Tuesday called for the introduction of gender desks for rape cases in police stations across Nigeria.

Concise News understands that Ibekaku-Nwagwu is the immediate past Special Assistant on Justice Reform to President Buhari,

She said such desks would be saddled with the task of handling the rising cases of rape.

The legal consultant made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on incessant rape of minors across the country.

She noted that the cases of rape involving minors were unfortunate, adding that the police need to do more in handling the menace.

“The current situation is getting worse day by day, and this problem should be better handled by specialists on feminine matters because women are at the receiving end,” she said.

“The police should set up what we call gender desks in the various police stations across the country to prosecute and handle cases of rape.

“We do not have such desks in most of our police stations at the moment. We need people who understand that we have to prevent something from happening before it happens.”

The former presidential aide said that other countries had what is called the National Sex Offender Registry, which provides the public access to sex offenders’ data and prevents sex offenders from touching or coming close to children.

She said, “Unfortunately, we do not have such a registry in our country. Therefore, we need a re-assessment of our system because some of those things are happening within schools and in our homes.

“We need to understand the mindset that leads people to commit such acts and find ways to prevent them from happening again.”

Ibekaku-Nwagwu added that the only way to reduce the ugly trend was to make sure that offenders are convicted and never allowed to come close to children.

“As our children are growing up, let them know that most of the people around them are not as good as they think they are,” she said.

“There must be a way to make children understand that they should not allow themselves to be touched by elders at their age, for any reason.

“Parents and guardians should introduce sex education to their children, especially the girl-child, and let them realize that it is for their good.”