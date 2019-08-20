The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is not bothered about an appeal struck out by the Supreme Court to access a supposed central server purportedly used for the last presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Concise News had reported that in the appeal marked SC/815/2019, PDP and Atiku had sought to reverse the decision by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), rejecting their request to inspect the alleged server.

In a unanimous judgment on Tuesday, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Datijo Mohammed, held that the appeal was a waste of time and without basis.

However, reacting to the judgement, PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the main petition was still before presidential Tribunal and has not been decided on.

The statement read: “The Case that was determined today by the Justice Dattijio Mohammed led five-man panel of the Supreme Court, was an appeal filed by the PDP and Atiku/Obi on a ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal concerning an application made by the APC to withdraw one of the replies made to the Petitioners’ Petition.

“The APC had erroneously made two replies to one of PDP and Atiku/Obi’s petitions but later came to the courtroom and apply to withdraw the very reply the PDP and Atiku/Obi had replied to, thereby adopting the one not replied to.

“This request was later granted by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and the PDP and Atiku/Obi had gone to the Supreme Court, seeking the leave of court to grant the party fair hearing.

Note: “Please note that the main petition is still before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and the adoption of the final written addresses by various parties will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, Venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“Important Information: It is also important for the general public to note that the PDP and Atiku/Obi have already done justice to *ALL* the replies made to their Petitions by the 1st Respondent, (INEC), 2nd Respondent (Muhammadu Buhari) and the 3rd Respondent (The All Progressives Congress), in their final written address.

“The Issues for Determination

1. Whether the 2nd Respondent (Muhammadu Buhari) was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the election.

2. Whether the 2nd Respondent (Muhammadu Buhari) submitted to the 1st Respondent (INEC) affidavits containing false information of a fundamental nature in aid of his qualification for the said election.

3. Whether from the pleadings and evidence led it was established that the 2nd Respondent (Muhammadu Buhari) was elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

4. Whether the Presidential election conducted by the 1st Respondent (INEC) on the 23rd February 2019 was invalid by reasons of corrupt practices.

5. Whether the presidential election conducted by the 1st Respondent (INEC) on the 23rd February 2019 was invalid by reasons of non-compliance with the electoral act 2010 (as amended) and the electoral guidelines 2019 and the manuals issued for the conduct of the elections.

“These are the issues before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”