President Muhammadu Buhari has approved replacements for the heads of Federal Government agencies that were recently appointed as ministers.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

The President’s spokesman said the appointments take immediate effect.

He said President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Adewolu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as a replacement for Sunday Dare.

Concise News reports that Dare was the Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) until his appointment as a minister.

According to the presidential aide, Senator Basheer Mohammed also replaces Sadiya Farouk as the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Shehu added that the President appointed Dr Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, replacing Sharon Ikeazor.

Similarly, President Buhari appointed Kashifu Abdullahi as the Director-General/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).