Governor Darius Ishaku, the Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for Kogi governorship primary, has advised the aspirants to work in unity, the result of the primary notwithstanding.

Concise News reports that Ishaku gave the advice while speaking with newsmen at the end of screening which ended late on Monday at the PDP Legacy House, Abuja.

“They are 13 and only one person will emerge; so there is a need for them, after the primary, to collapse their teams and support whoever emerges as the winner.

“Without this they will not be able to galvanise the needed strength to be able to rescue the mantle of leadership in the state and from those that we have interviewed, they spoke well,’’ he said.

Asked what he was doing to settle the crisis that broke out among the Jukun and Tiv students at the Federal University, Wukari, Ishaku said that his government would restore peace in the state.

“We are working assiduously; once there is a breakdown of law and order, it is not easy to fix it back overnight and by the grace of God, everything will be alright,’’ he said.

Abubakar Idris, an aspirant, commended the calibre of people that made up the committee and the level of professionalism at which they conducted the exercise.

Idris, who is son of former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, expressed confidence that with the guidelines for the primary election, PDP would be much stronger in Kogi after the primary.