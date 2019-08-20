Osun Declares Public Holiday For Traditional Worshipers

Dr. Obawale Adebisi, the Supervisor for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, has announced Tuesday, August 20th as a public holiday in Osun state.

Concise News understands that the public holiday is to mark the 2019 Traditional Worshippers’ Day, also known as ‘’Isese Day.”

Adebisi, however, appealed to traditional worshippers to be peaceful and law-abiding in their conduct during and after the festive period.

He enjoined the worshippers to use the festive period to pray for the state government and other stakeholders saddled with the responsibilities of moving the state to the next level of accomplishment.

Adebisi also appealed to them to continue to support the government through prompt payment of taxes and levies for the development of the state.

He further urged them to continue to live in harmony with other religious bodies in the state.

Before now, as a way of maintaining peaceful conduct in southwest generally and also to reduce kidnap, the state through the governor had announced its plan to donate 20 vehicles.

This happened after governors in the South-West resolved to provide vehicles during their security summit at Ibadan two months ago, to tackle worsening security challenges, including the menace of deadly herdsmen and jihadists.

In the same vein, monarchs of the southwest had once met over the security challenge, which made the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to restructure the country’s security architecture.

The king had also said drones will be deployed in parts of the country, especially in the South-West, in new measures underway to combat banditry and kidnapping.

Before the meeting with the rest of the Monarchs, Oba Ogunwusi had once assured that criminal elements among herdsmen in the Southwest would soon be kicked out.

He said traditional institutions in Yorubaland had devised means through which the criminal elements among the Fulani herdsmen would be exposed.

But he called for the cooperation of all stakeholders to end crimes linked to those he called enemies of Nigeria.