Diverse reactions have trailed the Supreme Court’s ruling on Atiku Abubakar’s request to inspect the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Concise News understands that an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, against a ruling by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) was on Tuesday struck out by the Supreme Court.

The appeal marked SC/738/2019 was filed against a ruling by the tribunal in which it held that the Atiku and the PDP do not have a reply to an application filed on May 14, 2019 by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking among others, the dismissal of their (Atiku and the PDP) challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the last presidential election.

Ruling on the appeal on Tuesday, the Justice Datijo Mohammed-led five-man panel struck out the appeal for having become statute-barred.

And following the development, this news medium captured some thoughts by Nigerians on the matter as seen below:

