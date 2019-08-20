Some Nigerians have taken to their social media platform on Tuesday to give plaudits to Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde for nominating a 27-years-old man as one of his commissioners.

Concise News had earlier reported that the new appointment was revealed in a message issued by the Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin on Monday.

However, the young commissioner-nominee was identified as Seun Fakorede, a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife. He bagged a civil engineering degree from the university in 2016.

Ogundoyin in a statement wrote: “Let’s clear the air, the Oyo State House of Assembly has received the name of the 27-year-old Seun Fakorede of Ibarapaland as commissioner-nominee from the Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde.”

This news medium gathered that some Nigerians trooped to their twitter handle to react to the appointment of the 27-years-old man in Oyo State.

These are some of their comments “Every time Seyi Makinde is trending, it’s always about another amazing thing he has done in Oyo state. With all the campaign our governor here did, me I’ve not heard of any significant thing he has done since assuming office.”

Another wrote: “Governor Seyi Makinde appoints a 27yrs old young man into his excos. Good decision from him. Hope the young man won’t disappoint the youths, he should work hard so other governors will see the reason to bring more youths onboard.”

Hornomeh wrote: “Seyi Makinde the kind of politician we need.”

@PeterJev: “Meanwhile, I’m moving to Ibadan soon. The state has a reasonable Governor.”

Concise News recalls that the Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, sent his long-awaited list of commissioners to the State House of Assembly.

The list which was directly handed over to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin is made up of the names of 14 commissioner nominees.

The list comprises a female and 13 males among which is the director-general of the Seyi Makinde Campaign organization, Bayo Lawal.

However, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday sworn in and assigned portfolios to 14 commissioners to kick start his long-awaited executive cabinet.

The governor had earlier appointed 14 permanent secretaries who he advised to see the appointments of their appointment as a huge task which they should strive to execute diligently.

Makinde described his appointees as representatives from academia, former legislators, professionals, and business people.

While commending the commissioners for heeding his call to serve the state, Makinde said, “With the formidable track record and CVs you all possess, I’m happy that you are not working against me.

“Just as a CEO cannot function without a trusted and tested board of advisors that key into his visions, Oyo State cannot make the desired progress unless we work together.

“I have presented my vision for the people of Oyo State. As you take up this appointment, I believe you are keying into this vision. As I said in my inaugural speech, I will delegate effectively, but the buck will always stop with me. I hope that you will likewise take responsibility and not pass the buck.

So, come with me, work with me, let us take Oyo State to greater glory. Together, we can do this,” Makinde added.

Before announcing their portfolios, Makinde renewed his commitment to secure the state as he said, “By God’s grace in the next few weeks, I will be announcing a new security architecture to tackle the spate of insecurity in our beloved state.

“As mentioned earlier, I have not been working alone. No one can do this work alone. It takes cooperation and team spirit to move any endeavour forward, and that is why all fourteen of you will be playing a crucial role in the overall development of Oyo State.

“I am looking forward to seeing you come up with innovative and creative policies that will accelerate Oyo State’s journey to greatness. I imagine you sponsoring bills from your various departments that the Executive can escalate.

“But most importantly, I desire to see you make focused, intentional and mindful decisions that show that you put Oyo State and our people above personal interests.

“I have had one-on-one interactions with all fourteen of you. Your various endeavours hitherto have prepared you for this moment. You had successful and fulfilling individual careers in the private and public sectors,” he added.

Below is the list of the new commissioners and their portfolios:

Hon Barrister Adeniyi John Ifarinto – Commissioner for Budget and Planning

Mr Adeniyi Adebisi – Commissioner for Commerce

Hon Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle – Commissioner for Agriculture

Prof Oyelowo Oyewo – Commissioner for Justice

Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye – Commissioner for Establishment

Barrister Seun Asamu – Commissioner for Energy

Mr Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem – Commissioner for Land

Chief Bayo Lawal – Commissioner for Special Duties

Hon Funmilayo Orisadeyi – Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftancy Matters

Dr Bashir Bello – Commissioner for Health

Hon Wasiu Olatunbosun – Commissioner for Information

Prof Daud Kehinde Sangodoyin – Commissioner for Education

Mr Akinola Ojo – Commissioner for Finance

Rt Hon Kehinde Ayoola – Commissioner for Environment.