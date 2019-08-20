

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, August 20th, 2019.

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu says he was assaulted in Germany because his attackers had issues with the handling of the Operation Python Dance in the South-East. He also described his assault as the actions of a few misguided individuals and not a representation of the character of the majority of Nigerians. The Senator made this known to reporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Monday after returning to Nigeria from Germany.

The Nigerian Embassy in Germany has said the attackers of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu will be prosecuted under German laws. Concise News had reported that Ekweremadu was attacked by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday at an event organised under the auspices of “Ndigbo Germany”. In a press statement released on Monday evening, the embassy of Nigeria in Berlin said the threat level of the event had been classified as “minimal” by the German police, hence the lack of security personnel at the event.

The Presidency has ‘categorically’ denied that the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, is under investigation. It made the statement in reaction to the comments prompted by a query issued to the FIRS boss by Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Some reports claimed that the query meant that Fowler’s tenure would not be renewed following the expiration of the first term on Saturday.

Employees tied to the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) on Monday commenced a five-day strike. They have embarked on strike because, according to them, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had failed to show firm commitment towards resolving the issues raised by the unions, including the payment of earned allowances to members. Concise News understands that a directive from NASU and SSANU has been sent to all branch chairmen of the unions nationwide. The General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, and the National President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke, confirmed the directive in a letter dated August 16.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday presided over the Day 1 of the Ministerial Retreat and Induction with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, all 43 Ministers-designate and top government officials in attendance. Concise News reports that the ministers-designate will be sworn in by the President on Wednesday, August 21. In his address, Buhari said he was counting on his new appointees to build upon his administration’s road map of policies, programmes and projects that would lift the bulk of Nigerians out of poverty and set them on the road to prosperity.

The German police have said they did not arrest any member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) following an assault on Senator Ike Ekweremadu. Concise News understands that members of the pro-Biafra group had on Saturday in Germany molested Ekweremadu during a public function. However, the Press Officer of the Nuremberg police in Germany Raineer Seebauer told Channels TV that the matter is not being investigated.

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to reject an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of her 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised golden iPhone. The court had on July 5 ordered the temporary forfeiture of the items valued at $40million (about N14.4billion), which were recovered from the former minister’s home. Justice Nicholas Oweibo ruled on an ex-parte application in which the commission said the items were suspected to be bought with illicitly acquired funds.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom disclosed that the state is owing over N22 billion as a gratuity of the state’s workers, Concise News reports. During the inauguration of the Chairman and members of the State Pension Commission in Makurdi on Monday, the governor said that he inherited N18 billion gratuity liability in 2015, and that because of the paucity of funds to upset the debt coupled with an additional number of retired workers overtime, the debt had risen to N22 billion. He further disclosed that the monthly pension bill of the state was now N800 million as against the N400 million bill he inherited in 2015.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the name of Uche Nwosu as a governorship candidate in the last election held in Imo State. Justice Inyang Ekwo voided Nwosu’s candidacy on the grounds of double nomination by two political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Alliance (AA), in violation of section 37 of the Electoral Act. The ruling came as Nwosu, a son-in-law to the former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, is challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, in the March 11 poll at the Election Petition Tribunal, as the candidate of AA.

Paul Pogba saw a penalty saved as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves on Monday Night Football at the Molineux Stadium. Anthony Martial scored for the second game in a row to put United ahead in the 27th minute, but Ruben Neves levelled with a brilliant curling strike from outside the box shortly after half time. Pogba had the chance to restore United’s lead when he was tripped in the box, but his 67th-minute penalty was well saved by Rui Patricio.

