The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has advised Nigerians to stop patronising fake recruitment sites as the Service is not recruiting as of now.

spokesman for NIS Sunday James said that Babandede gave the warning due to the increasing activities of fraudsters in the country.

“This notice became necessary due to the increasing activities of fraudsters that have remained unrepentant,” a statement from him read.

“After several arrests and arraignment, they continue to open fake recruitment sites through which they defraud unsuspecting citizens of their money.

“The fake recruitment sites created by the fraudsters include https://www.recruitment.com.ng ,hotnigerianjobs/military/nigeria-immigration recruitment-portal-www-immigration-gov-ng.” NAN quoted him as saying.

He added that the NIS, apart from publishing its official recruitment in reputable newspapers, would not charge any fee for it.

Nigerian Army reacts to recruitment rumour

Similarly, the Nigerian Army had clarified that it was not selling application form into the Direct Short Service as being circulated on social media.

It was learned that the Acting Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“The news of Army Direct Short Service (DSS) Course 25 shortlist currently circulating on the social media is fake,” Musa had said.

“However, the Nigerian Army will soon officially advertise for the SSC and DSSC shortlist after due diligence.”