Next Level: What My Govt Will Focus On In Second - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government will focus on improving security, growing the economy and anti-corruption in its second stint.

Concise News understands that Buhari is in his second term in office following his win at the 2019 election.

While speaking on Monday during a conference for his 43-ministers-designate, in Abuja, Buhari also expressed fear over the country’s rising population.

“By average estimates, our population is close to 200 million today. By 2050, UN (United Nations) estimates show that Nigeria will be third globally, behind only India and China with a projected population of 411 million,” he noted.

“This is a frightening prospect but only if we sit idly by and expect handouts from so-called development partners. The solution to our problems lies within us.”

Also, noted that: “None but the most partisan will dispute that we have made headway in all three areas. First, we have rolled back the frontiers of terrorism; we are actively addressing other challenges such as kidnappings, farmer-herder violence, improving the safety of our roads, railways, air traffic and fire control capacities.

“Second, we are steadily turning the economy round through investment in agriculture and manufacturing, shoring up our foreign reserves, curbing inflation and improving the country’s infrastructure.

“Third, we have recovered hundreds of billions of stolen assets and are actively pursuing control measures to tackle leakages in public resources. We will not let up in fighting corruption.”