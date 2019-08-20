Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Tuesday, August 20th, 2019.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has taken a swipe at the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over their alleged attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany. Concise News reports that Ekweremadu was reportedly attacked on Saturday by a group, which claimed to be IPOB members, at Nuremberg, Germany during a New Yam festival organised by Igbos. In a reaction, the leader of the youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arthur Uchenna-Obiorah, in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Awka, described the incident as unfortunate. Uchenna-Obiorah warned that Igbo youths would not tolerate such a barbaric act from irate youths that might want to hide under any disguise to abuse its leaders. Read more here.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has expressed confidence that the German police will fish out members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that assaulted him, Concise News reports. Ekweremadu was on Saturday molested by members of the pro-Biafra group during a New Yam festival in Germany, Concise News reported. According to him, he had spoken with the German police following the incident and they assured him that the culprits would be brought to book. The Enugu lawmaker told local radio station Ray Power FM that he would not interfere with the investigations of security agents in the matter. Read more here.

