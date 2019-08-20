Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 20th, 2019.

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state Mohammed Audu has urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to conduct a fair process of selecting its candidate for the November 16 Kogi governorship election, Concise News reports. Audu, son of former governor of Kogi, Abubakar Audu, gave the advice while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday. The NWC of the party had on July 5, 2019 approved indirect primary to elect the party’s candidate for the election. Read more here.

Embattled Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Simon Achuba, has filed an application before the State High Court, Lokoja, over an impeachment move against him by the Kogi House of Assembly, Concise News report. Achuba is challenging the impeachment notice on the grounds that it was served out of time and marred with irregularities. It was gathered that the case is set for hearing on a date to be announced by the court. The State Assembly had commenced impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct. Read more here.

The Kogi State House of Assembly has requested the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, to constitute a 7-man Panel of Inquiry to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba, Concise News reports. The Assembly made the request in a resolution reached at plenary on Tuesday in Lokoja, following the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello-Balogun (APC-Ajaokuta). The motion called for an investigation into the allegations, which is a second step toward impeachment of the public officer. Read more here.

Governor Darius Ishaku, the Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for Kogi governorship primary, has advised the aspirants to work in unity, the result of the primary notwithstanding. Concise News reports that Ishaku gave the advice while speaking with newsmen at the end of screening which ended late on Monday at the PDP Legacy House, Abuja. “They are 13 and only one person will emerge; so there is a need for them, after the primary, to collapse their teams and support whoever emerges as the winner. Read more here.

