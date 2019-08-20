Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, on Concise News.

The Federal High Court, on Monday, ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately pay the sum of N8 billion to Tiv communities in Benue invaded by soldiers sometime in year 2001, Concise News reports. According to NAN, the money was awarded in favour of the communities in Logo, Ukum, Kwande and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of the state for the loss of lives and property they suffered during the invasion by soldiers of the Nigerian Army in 2001. Justice Nyang Ekwo gave the order following the garnishee application by the communities for the enforcement of the consent judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in Enugu on February 2, 2015. Read more here.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom says the State is owing its workers over N22 billion gratuity, Concise News reports. He made this known during the inauguration of the Chairman and members of the State Pension Commission in Makurdi on Monday. The governor said that he inherited N18 billion gratuity liability in 2015, and that because of the paucity of funds to upset the debt, coupled with additional number of retired workers overtime, the debt had risen to N22 billion. He further disclosed that the monthly pension bill of the state was now N800 million as against the N400 million bill he inherited in 2015. Read more here.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has suspended three traditional rulers in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area over their roles in the crisis between Shitile and Ikyurav communities, Concise News reports. This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase in Makurdi. Ortom explained that the chiefs were suspended following the recommendation of the Benue State Security Council after its emergency meeting on Monday. He revealed the suspended chiefs to include Tivlumun Ubugh, Mue Ter Chongo and Ayoleve Ornguga, Mue Ter Ipusu all third class Chiefs and the District Head of Mbacher, Luke Atomigba. Read more here.