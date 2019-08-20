Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

1. BBNaija 2019: Esther Wins Head Of House, Shares Room With Frodd

Esther has emerged as the Head of House for the second time in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019. For displaying her prowess in vocabulary, strategy, and speed, Esther won the Head of House challenge for this week and automatically saved from eviction. By virtue of this feat, Esther becomes the first female housemate to lead the House twice.

Following the display of nudity in the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2019 show, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is set to begin a modified show, Concise News understands. This was disclosed by the Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe.

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Enkay has stirred up social media reactions after the Sunday live Eviction show, Concise News reports. Enkay, whose journey in the show ended on Sunday, was introduced into the ‘pepper dem’ edition on July 31.

Controversial BBNaija housemate Tacha has opened up on the reasons she rejected Seyi’s offer to share the Head of House privileges with him, Concise news reports. Speaking during the live eviction show on Sunday, August 18, Tacha said she found it difficult to share bed with another housemate.

The love lost between Big Brother Naija housemates Khafi and Venita seems not to have ended even after one-on-one chat to settle their differences. Concise News reports that Venita, while speaking with Khafi’s lover, Gedoni, said: “If I decided to set my compass on you, she will not stand a chance.”

Controversial housemate Big Brother Naija 2019 Omashola on Sunday requested a favour from Big Brother, Concise News reports. Omashola, during his Diary session with Biggie, stated how nervous he gets after being nominated for possible eviction.

Shortly after the Sunday live eviction show, Big Brother Naija housemate, Elozonam won the ‘Veto Power Game of Chance’, Concise News reports. The task, which was a simple one saw housemates dipped their hands into 32 gooey filled buckets from which each of them brought out different items and after the first attempt, no one was able to fetch the badge.

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Jeff Nweke has said he refused to fall in love in the house because housemates tend not to show their true characters. “Its a game and everyone has a strategy, so you can’t play yourself by trying to decipher someone’s true character within that space of time,” he said.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.