Nigerians have expressed mixed feeling over the search of the residence of a former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode by the Economic and Financial (EFCC) on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that the EFCC on Tuesday stormed Ambode’s Epe residence with the former governor assuring that there is no cause for alarm.

It was also learned that the residence of the former governor’s chief of staff in the same Epe neighbourhood was searched too.

Ambode had on August 9, denied a N9.9bn fraud linked to him by the Commission, after which a Federal High Court in the state ordered the freezing of three accounts belonging to the state Government over the alleged fraud.

He had said in the spirit of Sallah and having served Lagos with utmost dedication and integrity that his record was very clear.

While reacting to the incident, Nigerians who took to Twitter, fingered a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as responsible for Ambode’s ordeal.

Concise News captured some of the comments on the issue as seen below:

EFCC arrested Naira Marley. Twitter Warriors:

Go after Politicians the big thieves, stop harrasing young men. EFCC storms Ambode’s residence. Twitter Warriors:

They are victimizing Ambode. Go after the real thief. EFCC: 👇 pic.twitter.com/IDltGBPPDh — Temitope Ayanbisi (@AyanbisiAT) August 20, 2019

The humiliation of Ambode must be complete. A coward dies a thousand times before their death. EFCC have now laid siege at his house now. — the Morris Monye factor (@monye_morris) August 20, 2019

How could the EFCC of Nigeria be shooting gun horizontacally to scare people at Epe. Please leave Ambode for us, he served us well. He left the post, and yet people are after him, threatening to kill people of Epe. I almost got shot today when trying to cross the road. #Buhari pic.twitter.com/ZfSXVQLKlj — Coldblooded 😋 🇳🇬 (@Fortunebravery) August 20, 2019

Tinubu can stop the humiliation of Ambode if all of this is political. That is if EFCC doesn’t turn on Tinubu himself. Few days ago, it was Fowler under the radar. Can all this be pre-2023 drama? It’s a question o, before trolls camp here. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 20, 2019

They are just playing to the gallery and deceiving themselves. At the end of the day, all they are really fighting for is a Tinubu 2023 Presidency. This is why you hardly see any useful non-SW Activist or Politician in their pro-democracy outings. — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) August 20, 2019

As soon as Buhari’s cabal started attacking Bourdillon (Tinubu’s) interest via Fowler, Femi Falana regained his Activist mojo. About Two years ago Buhari increased petrol to N145 under a Subsidy regime, Papa Falz did not lead protest o. https://t.co/Z766sZMcpK — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) August 20, 2019

Maybe Ambode is planning to join PDD or planning to open Jagabans cup. Could these be the reason they are chasing him ??? What do I know? Hmmmmmm#Ambode #Tinubu pic.twitter.com/FdpTJmz3tZ — TY (@Omotayokwame) August 20, 2019