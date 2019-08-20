Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Source: Channels TV#

Nigerians have expressed mixed feeling over the search of the residence of a former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode by the Economic and Financial (EFCC) on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that the EFCC on Tuesday stormed Ambode’s Epe residence with the former governor assuring that there is no cause for alarm.

It was also learned that the residence of the former governor’s chief of staff in the same Epe neighbourhood was searched too.

Ambode had on August 9, denied a N9.9bn fraud linked to him by the Commission, after which a Federal High Court in the state ordered the freezing of three accounts belonging to the state Government over the alleged fraud.

He had said in the spirit of Sallah and having served Lagos with utmost dedication and integrity that his record was very clear.

While reacting to the incident, Nigerians who took to Twitter, fingered a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as responsible for Ambode’s ordeal.

Concise News captured some of the comments on the issue as seen below:

 