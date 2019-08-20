The immediate past Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has assured that there is no cause for alarm following a search on his residence by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Concise News had reported that the EFCC had on Tuesday searched his Epe country home and Parkview Ikoyi residence.

In a statement, Ambode said the EFCC had not opened any direct communication with him on any issue, noting that he will be ready for such when the time comes.

“This morning, operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission visited the Epe Country home and Parkview Ikoyi residence of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, former Governor of Lagos State, with warrants to conduct a search,” the statement by his aide said.

“The former Governor reiterates that the EFCC has till date not had any direct communication with him on any subject matter whatsoever and if or when it occurs he is ready and willing to respond.

“The former governor wishes to assure his supporters and the generality of Lagosians to continue to remain calm and law-abiding as there is no cause for alarm.”