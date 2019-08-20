Embattled Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Simon Achuba, has filed an application before the State High Court, Lokoja, over an impeachment move against him by the Kogi House of Assembly, Concise News report.

Achuba is challenging the impeachment notice on the grounds that it was served out of time and marred with irregularities.

It was gathered that the case is set for hearing on a date to be announced by the court.

The State Assembly had commenced impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct.

The impeachment notice was read by the majority leader of the House, Abdullahi Bello (Ajaokuta, APC), on the floor of the Assembly.

He said the petition was based on three grounds of criminal indulgence, financial misappropriation, and non-performance.

However, Achuba, said the impeachment move was orchestrated by Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said that instead of addressing the issues of corruption that he had raised, the governor was “looking for his downfall.”

Achuba said this while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He also described all claims suggesting that he was planning to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as ‘lies from the pit of hell’.

Achuba urged the people of the state to be calm and go about their businesses peacefully, stressing that at the end of the day, the one who is right will be known.