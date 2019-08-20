Kogi: Aspirant Tells APC What To Do Regarding Primary Election

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state Mohammed Audu has urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to conduct a fair process of selecting its candidate for the November 16 Kogi governorship election, Concise News reports.

Audu, son of former governor of Kogi, Abubakar Audu, gave the advice while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

The NWC of the party had on July 5, 2019 approved indirect primary to elect the party’s candidate for the election.

The party’s primary is slated for August 29,2019 in Kogi and Bayelsa.

According to Audu, if the party carries out transparent, free and fair process of selecting its candidate, it stands a chance of victory in the November 16 Kogi governorship election.

The aspirant, who said that the party had a factional and paralleled executives in Kogi, said that direct primary would address the issue of paralleled executives because it would allow every card-carrying member to participate in the primaries.

“I can assure you that if there is free, tranparent and fair primary, the outcome of the November 16 governorship election will be acceptable,” he said.

Earlier, Audu had said he is on a mission to rescue the state from poverty, unemployment, infrastructure deficit occasioned by bad governance.

According to the politician, he offered himself because of the pervading dissatisfaction of the Kogi people with the current administration which is threatening the victory of APC in the forthcoming elections.

Audu recalled the circumstances that led to the death of his father during the 2015 elections when the APC wrestled power from the then ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).