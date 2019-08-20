Nigerian singer, Teni D Entertainer has revealed how her body size and dress code once affected her career, Concise News understands.

Narrating her journey through stardom in an interview with Ndani TV, Teni stated that she is grateful about how far she has come in the past two years.

The ‘Case’ crooner noted that she was faced with rejection from different music executives and A&Rs before she became famous.

According to Teni, the main reason for her rejection was because she was fat and her dress code wasn’t girly enough.

The singer further revealed that her sister, Niniola who is also a singer has been a great influence and role model to her especially in music.