The Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Apostle Johnson Suleman has berated critics of his giveaways on social media, Concise News understands.

Concise News learned that Apostle Suleman had on July 25 said he would give away $7,000 to seven people at $1,000 each on Twitter.

According to him, the giveaway which will expire in August, would involve him asking seven questions to determine the winners of the cash prize.

But in a post on Monday, the clergyman claimed that some people were making videos against the giveaway to this followers on Twitter.

“[I] Was told that certain idle folks are doing videos (I don’t watch) against my giving out cash to my followers on Twitter…DON’T YOU EVER LEARN?” he asked.

“The more videos and write up, the more I’m becoming bigger by his grace. I pray for God to bless ne so I keep blessing people (Genesis 12.2).”