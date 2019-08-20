The Federal Government, through the Rural Electrification Agency, on Monday commissioned an 80-kilowatt solar hybrid mini-grid power plant project in Upake community, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Concise News learnt that the electric project is expected to benefit 496 residential and commercial buildings will be connected to the project and will receive constant electricity.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Rural Electrification Agency, Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, was quoted as saying that the President Buhari-led administration was committed to fulfilling its mandate to ensure electricity access for all Nigerians.

“More families and businesses in Upake will have access to clean, sustainable and reliable electricity from the sun. This enhances productivity and provides jobs in Upake,” she said.

Upake is one of the 12 communities to benefit from the first set of grants under the Rural Electrification Fund, which is an initiative of the REA.

Other communities where solar hybrid mini-grids will be commissioned in the coming weeks are Kare, Dadin-Kowa & Tsulaye communities in Kebbi State and Akpabom community in Akwa Ibom State.