Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he would not blame Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford for Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, Concise News understands.

United goal from Anthony Martial was levelled out by Ruben Neves in the second half.

The former Premier League winners had a chance to win the match after they were handed a penalty.

Pogba who stepped up to take the kick, saw it saved by Rui Patricio with many fans blaming him.

Before the kick, Pogba and Rashford talked with themselves on who will take it.

However, the coach has said he won’t blame the duo for the missed penalty.

“The two of them are designated penalty shooters. It’s up to them,”

he said.

“Sometimes players feel that they’re confident enough to score. Paul has scored so many for us.”