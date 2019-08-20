Manchester United have condemned the racial abuse targeted at Paul Pogba on social media after the club’s 1-1 draw with Wolves on Monday night.

Pogba was targeted for racial abuses after failing to score a penalty that would have handed United the three points at Molineux.

In in a statement on Tuesday, United say they will take the “strongest course of action” against any person found guilty of racial abuse and discrimination.

“Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it,” the statement read.

“The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.

“Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

“We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases.”

Pogba is the latest player in English football to suffer racial abuse on social media after a match.

Last week, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham was the target after missing a penalty that led to Liverpool’s victory in the UEFA Super Cup.