Chelsea have reportedly agreed on a deal with Roma for a loan transfer of right back Davide Zappacosta to the Italian capital club.

The Sun UK quoted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, as saying the 27-year-old will have his medical at some time this week.

The ex-Torino star, 27, cannot get a decent first-team run and knows Reece James, 19, is also breaking through.

Cesar Azpilicueta is the Blues’ first-choice right-back.

He made just one Premier League start last season under Maurizio Sarri but was an ever-present in their Europa League success.

Once the move gets rubber-stamped, he will become Chelsea’s twenty-first player out on loan.

Despite his team being under a transfer ban, Frank Lampard is happy to keep offloading the players that do not fit into his first-team plans.

The Blues were only able to sign Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic this summer as the deals were agreed before the ban was enforced.

Lampard has admitted his desire to use a number of Chelsea’s youngsters to bolster his senior squad this season.