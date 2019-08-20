The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has said he has spoken to Senator Ike Ekweremadu following his assault by members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Concise News understands that some members of the pro-Biafra group had on Saturday assaulted Ekweremadu during a New Yam festival event in Nuremberg, Germany.

In a statement by Val obienyem, his spokesman, Obi said he had not made any public comment on the matter but has called both parties involved in the incident.

“The attention of the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi has been drawn to a statement on the incident in Germany, purportedly made by him,” the statement read.

“As a matter of fact, Mr. Peter Obi was neither in Lagos nor did he attend any PDP meeting in Lagos on Sunday, August 18, where he supposedly made the statement.”

It added: “We wish to place on record that Mr. Peter Obi has not made any public statement on the matter.

“In his characteristic calmness, he has appropriately made calls both within and outside the country. I assure you that in the end, he is for what is best for the Igbos and the country.”