An unnamed member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to break the legs of Senator Rochas Okorocha whenever he sees him, Concise News reports.

In a video, the visibly angry man said the assault meted out to a former Senate President Ike Ekweremadu is child’s play compared to what he would do to Okorocha.

Concise News had reported that members of the pro-Biafra group assaulted the Enugu lawmaker during an event in Germany.

While reacting to the incident, the Igbo man said IPOB members had pity on Ekweremadu as he could have done worse.

He lamented that Ekweremadu did nothing for the South East as a lawmaker, warning that he would break Okorocha’s leg whenever they meet in Europe.

Also, he berated Igbo leaders for conniving with the Nigerian Army to declare Operation Python Dance in the South East in 2017.

According to him, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Igbo leaders are quiet while Fulani herdsmen are allegedly killing and raping people in the region.

Watch the video below: