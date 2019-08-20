The government of Ekiti state has shut at least five illegal hospitals in the state for operating illegally, Concise News report.

This News medium gathered that the commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, announced the closure during an unscheduled visit of the Medical Anti Quackery Committee set up by the state government to the hospitals.

Yaya-Kolade warned residents of the state against patronizing quack doctors who operate in unauthorized hospitals in Ekiti state.

Yaya-Kolade was represented during the exercise by the Director, Hospital Services and Training, Dr. Rufus Adetoye.

She said that the state government was not comfortable with the quackery in medical practice in the state and would deal decisively with anyone caught in the act.

She said, “The intention of the state government through the committee is to stamp out quackery in the state and to prevent the way innocent people are being killed by unqualified medical personnel and hospitals.”

She further disclosed that unqualified doctors were discovered in some of the hospitals visited some month back, adding that this led to the closure of the hospitals.

Some of the health facilities sealed included Omole Hospital, Adedamola Hospital and Divine Citadel Hospital, all in Ado-Ekiti, as well as Divine Hospital and Maternity Home in Ilawe-Ekiti.

The commissioner reiterated that the visit of the committee and the law enforcement agency to health facilities would be a continuous exercise until the state get rid of all quackery doctors in the state.

Concise News reports that some of the patients at the hospitals commended the state government for taking the step to stamp out quackery in the health sector.

They, however, implored the government to intensify awareness and sensitization on the development.

According to them, this would help to prevent people from falling prey to the antics of quack doctors operating in the state.