The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raided the home of the immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, in Epe area of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence.

Concise News gathered that the operatives of the anti-graft agency stormed Ambode’s house on Tuesday morning around 9:45 am.

It was also learned that the residence of the former governor’s chief of staff in the same Epe neighbourhood was searched too.

Ambode had on August 9, denied a N9.9bn fraud linked to him by the Commission, after which a Federal High Court in the state ordered the freezing of three accounts belonging to the state Government over the alleged fraud.

He had said in the spirit of Sallah and having served Lagos with utmost dedication and integrity that his record was very clear.

In a statement released by his media aide, Habib Aruna, Ambode said while he did not intend to join issues with the anti-corruption agency at the time, it was pertinent to clarify what he believed was misleading information.

“Those accounts were opened in the course of normal operations by the Lagos State Government for its administrative purposes and not for the former Governor’s personal transactions as was being wrongly insinuated and have been operated to ensure smooth operations of government activities by previous and present administrations. The former Governor was not and will never be involved in any unauthorized use of government property and resources,” the statement read.

“We strongly believe that after four demanding years as Chief Executive of Lagos State, Mr. Ambode is entitled to some deserved rest with his family and loved ones without the unwarranted attacks on his well-earned reputation.”