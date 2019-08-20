Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied raiding the house of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Commission, Concise News understands, said that Ambode, like other former governors, is under investigation since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity, and hence the EFCC did not raid his home.

“The Commission hereby states with a high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence,” it said in a statement.

“Whatever the Commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.

“We wish to inform the social media to be circumspect in the reportage of any news with regards to investigation activities of the Commission.”

The anti-graft agency said as a tradition, the Commission did not carry out an investigation on the pages of the newspapers or through the media.

It had been reported that operatives of the EFCC raided the home of Ambode in Epe area of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence.

They were said to have stormed Ambode’s house around 9:45 am and the residence of the former governor’s chief of staff in the same Epe neighbourhood.

Ambode had on August 9, denied a N9.9bn fraud linked to him by the Commission, after which a Federal High Court in the state ordered the freezing of three accounts belonging to the State Government over the alleged fraud.

He had said that in the spirit of Sallah and having served Lagos with utmost dedication and integrity that his record was very clear.

In a statement released by his media aide, Habib Aruna, Ambode said while he did not intend to join issues with the anti-corruption agency at the time, it was pertinent to clarify what he believed was misleading information.

“Those accounts were opened in the course of normal operations by the Lagos State Government for its administrative purposes and not for the former Governor’s personal transactions as was being wrongly insinuated and have been operated to ensure smooth operations of government activities by previous and present administrations. The former Governor was not and will never be involved in any unauthorized use of government property and resources,” the statement read.

“We strongly believe that after four demanding years as Chief Executive of Lagos State, Mr. Ambode is entitled to some deserved rest with his family and loved ones without the unwarranted attacks on his well-earned reputation.”