Concise News understands that D’Banj debuts in Jade Osiberu‘s movie which is set for release this Christmas.

The music star is said to be the executive producer of the project.

‘Sugar rush’ also stars Toke Makinwa, Bisola Aiyeola, Omoni Oboli, Tobi Bakare, Nkem Owoh, Adedimeji Lateek, Zack Orji and Bimbo Ademoye.