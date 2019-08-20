The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) received a loan from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) towards the cost of the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), and intends to use part of the proceed towards carrying out various consultancy and non consultancy service activities.

Concise News reports that the VCD invites eligible individual consultants to express interest in offering the services below:

Job Title: Climate Change and Environment Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Programme Summary

The VCDP is an investment programme presently being implemented in the six states of Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Ogun, Niger and Taraba. Three additional states of Kogi, Nasarrawa and Enugu are to further participate in the programme.

The programme includes the following components:

Agricultural Market Development which includes Support to value addition and market linkages, Support to market infrastructure):

Small Holders Production Enhancement which includes (Support to farmers organization and Support to small holders production) and

Programme Management and Coordination.

The VCDP intends to expand/ update her data base of individual consultants. Eligible individual consultants are invited to indicate interest in working for the programme at any off:

National Programme Management Unit, Abuja

Enugu State Programme Management Unit, Enugu

Nasarrawa State Programme Management Unit, Keffi.

Kogi State Programme Management Unit, Lokoja

Programme Objective and Target

The Programme’s objective is that the incomes and food security of poor rural households engaged in production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava in the Programme Area are enhanced on a sustainable basis.

The primary target groups are:

Poor rural households engaged in the cassava and rice value chains (VCs) who cultivate not more than 5 hectares of land under rice/cassava); and

Small-scale processors (processing capacity of an average of 2 MT/day for cassava and 4 MT/day for rice) and traders, with emphasis on women and youth.

The secondary target groups include:

Downstream stakeholders, particularly processors Linked to a large number of the primary target groups;

Local government councils (LGAs) and communities strengthened to sustainably manage the marketing infrastructures supported by the Programme; and

Private sector operators strengthened to provide quality services demanded by smallholder farmers and processors.

Specific Task in this Area Include

Assist in the inclusion of climate resilience and environmental data collection in the baseline Studies to be undertaken

Preparation of Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) and Basic Climate Risk Analysis at the commodity cluster level

Development of Crop Agro Ecological Maps

Training of intended entrepreneurs on Waste Valorization and integrated Pest and Agro Chemicals Management

Development of manual for environmental training on sustainable agricultural enterprises

Documentation of baseline information for projects locations / clusters using GPS, Remote sensing and field surveys using GIS,

General supervision, monitoring and certification of works of service providers engaged for physical climate change and environmental projects

Qualification and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultant shall include the following:

A minimum of Master’s Degree in Agriculture, Natural Resource Management, Environmental Engineering/Sciences.

At least five years experience in the field of climate change adaptation, environment and or agro climatology

Display of knowledge of climate change adaptation and environmental safeguards and familiarity with government policies and that of other critical stake holders

Good written and oral communication skills.

Criteria for Evaluation

The Following criteria will be used in evaluating the individual Consultants:

General-Education, Qualification, Membership of Professional bodies

Specific Experience related to assignment

Participation in similar assignments in IFAD and other donor projects

Adequate knowledge of the terrain/environment.

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed Curriculum Vitae with Covering Letter indicating area of interest.

Job Title: Procurement Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Specific Tasks Include

Provide technical assistance to VCDP, participating states and implementing agencies in the procurement of services and goods, including hiring of consultants, on proper scheduling, adhering to best methodology and documentation process, and providing other services necessary to meet procurement objectives as contained in the procurement plan.

Interpret and assist the programme to implement all procurement matters as contained in the procurement plan but consistent with IFAD procurement manual.

Provide capacity building trainings (in-house trainings) to the programmes tobeef their understanding and application of best procurement management practices as well as assist the Procurement Officers to ensure efficient running of the Programme procurement functions.

Assist in preparation and participate in the performance of appropriate training programmes for Programme staff to ensure optimum utilization of the acquired knowledge upon completion of this contract.

Actively participate and provide technical support to the VCDP, programme implementation agencies and participating states in all meetings that aimed at reviewing the status of the programme as regards procurement.

Where applicable, assist the programme in getting Duty Exemption Certificate and opening of Letters of Credit.

Undertake any other tasks or responsibilities required to achieve the programme objectives oras otherwise assigned by the VCDP National Programme Coordinator.

Qualification and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultant shall include the following:

Competent and experienced Individuals with first degree in Engineering, Business Administration, Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities, Law or Marketing (or equivalent) and be Computer literate. Holder of an advanced degree in relevant field will be an added advantage;

Ten (10) years minimum experience in the field or Procurement with the Private Or Public Sector.

Demonstrated seven (7) years of experience in IFAD or any other international Financial Institutions;

Good communication and training skills;

Proven track record in procurement with capacity to handle procurement process from advert to contract deliveries, and

Ability to motivate, inspire and achieve results will be an added advantage;

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed Curriculum Vitae with covering letter indicating area of interest.

Job Title: Nutrition Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Specific Task in this Area Include

Development of nutrition strategy to guide nutrition interventions

Carrying out nutrition survey and report dissemination on Knowledge, Attitude and Practice.

Support publicity drives through the development and testing of campaign messages, tools and materials to promote education, social and behavioral change communication

Capacity building and training of project staff andprogramme beneficiaries on nutrition sensitive agriculture and other nutrition issues

Conduct thematic studies on nutrition and related issues

Qualification and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultant shall include the following:

A Master’s Degree in the field of Human Nutrition, Food Science or equivalent

At least 7 years experience in understanding of nutrition and food security programmes in the country

Minimum of 5 years experience in implementation of related nutrition and food security activities

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed Curriculum Vitae with Covering Letter indicating area of interest.

Job Title: Rural Institution, Youth and Gender Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Specific Task in this Area Include

Assist in the periodic review of the Institutional Mapping of existing Farmers Organsations (FOs) in the nine programme States so as to fine-tune and upgrade the strategy ofintervention and other activities to support the FOs capacity building;

Contrilute to strengthen the FOs’ level of governance, capacity in designing and review of their VCAP, business management performance, negotiating skills of the groups and their capacities for service/input procurement through training;

Strengthen the group’s ability to access/leverage resources from financial institutions through appropriate capaeity,building programmes and activities;

Provide technical support for the strengthening of the FOs in the areas of expanding existing businesses, creating new ones, reduction in production costs and evolution of robust network within and between the groups in the programme areas;

Assist in the formation of new and viable FOs using such simple tools as group-inventorization and operational guidelines. Such guidelines would contain the following: membership, purpose of the group reflecting their business interest, governance structure, tenure of office, meeting regularities, modalities for admission and withdrawal of membership, resource-mobilization and gender composition;

At appropriate times, organize capacity building programmes on gmtp management & dynamics

Assist the programme to conduct an appraisal of the Farmers organisations to identify capacity-and productivity-gaps as well as monitor progress on the impact/result of previous trainings;

Develop flexible training manuals to address the identified gaps, train the farmers based on the needs and curriculum.

Qualification and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultant shall include the following:

Master’s or higher-level University Degree in Sociology, Psychology, Economics, Education and other relevant discipline

Minimum of 10 years post-qualification experience including at least 2 years in implementation of projects integrating strengthening of Farmers organisations and gender issues. Knowledge in participatory approaches, and gender mainstreaming.

Proven record in the field of project implementation ‘integrating strengthening of FOs and Gender mainstreaming activities/strategy.

Good writing skills and computer literacy.

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed Curriculum Vitae with Covering Letter indicating area of interest

Job Title: Monitoring & Evaluation/Management Information System Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Specific task for M&E/MIS services

Develop the Programme M&E/ MIS System on the basis of the programme’s Logical Framework.

Conduct of baseline surveys. Render capacity building services.

Prepare an M&E Plan, including the programmes monitoring formats;

Establish indicators for outputs, outcomes and impact, monitor implementation processes and performance, and assess outputs and outcomes;

Foster participatory planning and M&E by training and involving stakeholder groups;

Oversee design of a field-based system for the programme monitoring that incorporates the logical framework approach;

Undertake project thematic evaluations and studies. Carry out capacity building services.

Integrate the M&E system into the overall programme coordination and organization function and with other information and knowledge systems;

Support annual review and planning workshops and preparation of annual work plans and budgets;

Carry out data quality, assessment and validation tests.

Support advocacy efforts through providing evidence of impact gathered through the M&E system, closely linked to knowledge management activities;

Qualification and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultant shall include the following:

A minimum of 10 years’ experience working in M&E and/or project management in areas such as agriculture, marketing, rural finance arid policy matters.

A Master’s or higher-level University degree in Agricultural Economics, Economics, Statistics or another relevant field.

Proven experience in designing and implementing successful M&E systems:

Solid understanding of use of modem information and communication technology (ICT) in development and excellent knowledge of computer-based communications tools, in particular web-based technology.

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed Curriculum Vitae with covering letter indicating area of interest

Job Title: Knowledge Management and Communication Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Specific Task in this Area Include

Documentation Expert/Services:

The individual Consultant will provide technical assistance to the Central Communication Unit (CCU) in the documentation and development of knowledge products such as success stories, newsletters, factsheets, brochures, technical and policy briefs, How-to-guides, technical reports and editing of programme documents among others

The individual will support the CCU in field visits to programmes sites for purposes ofdocumentation of programmes accomplishments.

Online Media/Webmaster:

The webmaster shall manage the Programme websites and social media platforms and ensure the programmes have strong online media presence

The Consultant will work in-house with the KMC team and will provide assistance in uploading and updating the programme sites and social media networks on a daily/weekly basis

The webmaster will produce monthly statistics and analysis on the site performance.

Print and Electronic Media Consultants:

The Print Media Consultant will assist the programme in facilitating press interview, press coverage of programme events, press conferences, media tours of programme intervention sites, press releases and courtesy calls

The Electronic Media Consultant will support the programme in Radio and TV appearances, coverage of programme events.

Traditional Media Consultant:

The Consultant will support the programme in implementing KM&C activities at the grassroots level using traditional media

He/she will design and deliver appropriate KM products for information dissemination and knowledge sharing for farmers and other VC operators at the local level.

Photography/Videography Consultant:

Consultant will provide technical support to VCDP in documenting and showcasing programme results using digital media

Consultant shall be required to produce photo stories, short videos and documentaries

Capacity Building Workshops, Knowledge Fairs/Learning Events Consultant:

The Consultant will provide capacity building training on KM&C for programme staff

He/she will also support the programme in organising knowledge fairs/learning events.

Graphics Designer:

Consultant shall provide support to the programme in layout and desigi of programme knowledge products ensuring that branding elements, style and guidelines of IFAD country programmes are strictly adhered to.

Editor:

Consultant shall provide editorial services to the programme. He/she will support the programme in editing progress reports and other important knowledge products and ensure the products are reader friendly and meet global standards.

Qualifications and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the KM & C Consultant firm shall include:

A minimum of three (3) years experience in knowledge management and communications practice. Experience working with donor financed projects will be strong advantage

Staff are expected to possess First Degree in Mass Communications, English or Social sciences. Holder of an Advanced Degree in relevant field will be an added advantage

A First Degree in Mass Communications, English or relevant Social Sciences Degrees (or equivalent) and be computer literate

Holder of An advanced Degree in relevant field will be an added advantage

Five (5) years minimum experience in the field of Knowledge Management and Communications

Proven track record and evidence of work in International Development and/or private sector

Good oral and verbal communication skills.

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed Curriculum Vitae with Covering Letter indicating area of interest.

Job Title: Market/Value Chain Infrastructure Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Specific Task Includes the Following

Carrying out engineering/architectural designs, specifications and cost estimates for market infrastructure (roads, irrigation schemes, storage facilities, markets, water supply and sanitation, agro processing buildings, land development activities.

Carry out survey I contour mapping in respect of land development and road infrastructure interventions. Render capacity building services.

Support the preparation of Manuals/Guidelines and capacity building initiatives in the operation and maintenance of market infrastructure for sustainability.

Provide support services in the evaluation of tenders/bids for market infrastructure.

Certify payments for the Works against the relevant Bill of Quantities and issue the Interim Payment Certificates, the Final Payment Certificate and other certificates, including Taking Over Certificate, as required under the Civil Works Contract;

Approve and monitor the contractor’s construction program and method statements, verifying that they are consistent with the implementation schedule for the Project;

Planning and execution of construction supervision and contract administration, including effective and regular supervision of the works, maintenance of project records, correspondence and diaries, as well as quality control/material testing to ensure that the Works are executed in accordance with the Contract;

issue notices to the contractor advising of any non-compliance with Environmental Mitigation measures, as set out in the contract documents.

Carry out market infrastructure assessment and thematic studies.

Qualification and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultants shall include the following:

A minimum of first Degree/HND in Civil, Highway, Irrigation, Water, Structural, Agricultural Engineering, Land Surveying, Building, Quantity Surveying, Land Surveying, Architecture and with registration with relevant professional body.

A minimum of Ten (10) years’ experience In rural/market Infrastructure construction and management in DONOR ASSISTED PROJECTS in any of the fields mentioned above is required.

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed Curriculum Vitae with covering letter indicating area of interest.

Job Title: Financial Management Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Specific Task in this Area Include

Ensure the Programme’s financial procedures, as detailed in the Programme Implementation and Financial Manuals, are strictly adhered to by all Programme staff and implementing partners at the national and state levels

Carry out implementation support visit to the states to inspect financial records and books

Render capacity building services

Establish an accounting system that ensures installation of good and complete chart of accounts, and maintain all relevant books of accounts that ensures complete recording and reporting of all financial and non-financial transactions of the Programme at all levels

Carry out the installation and management of sound Integrated Financial Management Information System (Computerized Accounting) at both the NPMU and SPMU

Carry out review of Programme’s financial procedures manual.

Qualifications and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultant shall include the following:

Individual Consultants with a Master’s or higher-level University Degree in Agricultural Economics, Business Management, Finance, Economics or other relevant fields

A professional qualification (ACA, ANAN, ACCA) with at least 6 years of post-qualification experience

A minimum of 7 years experience in management team of Donor Funded Projects

Strong working knowledge of both national and international accounting procedures

Strong computer skills, spread-sheets, and other relevant accounting packages

Working knowledge of banking and financial control procedures

Computer literacy is required.

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed Curriculum Vitae with Covering Letter indicating area of interest.

Job Title: Agro Processing and Quality Enhancement Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Specific Tasks Include

Supporting development of branding and packaging for value chain products (rice and Cassava).

Prepare manuals/guidelines to document agro processing and quality enhancement initiatives. Render capacity building services.

Identify technologies and equipment and train VC operators in the use of the improved technologies and equipment.

Set up cluster based demonstration centers as well as provide technical assistance to groups and clusters.

Promote establishment of quality norms and standards including appropriate enforceable grading systems in each of the participating state oftheVCDP.

Carry out demonstration of the use of standard weight and measures for agricultural and processed products.

Provide standard equipment for weight and volume measurement including calibration

Provide Training to Value Chain Operators in food processing systems.

Broker Inter-Agency Collaboration among relevant agencies involved in quality control, grading and standards.

Put in place framework for the establishment of quality control grading and standards.

Qualification and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultant shall include the following:

A minimum of Bachelors Degree or Higher National Diploma in Agricultural/Food Engineering or Food Science and Technology. Advanced degrees will be added advantage. Strong background in engineering and technological aspects of agro-processing and agricultural product handling (storage, preservation and packaging).

A first degree in Economics or Business Administration or Marketing (or equivalent) and be computer literate. Holder of an advanced degree in relevant field will be an added advantage

Ten (10) years minimum experience in the field with the private or public sector

Good communication and training skills;

Proven track record in Processing, Machine installation and training in addition to product and market development issues with capacity to handle transactions from fann-gate to contract deliveries, and ability to motivate, inspire and achieve results will bean added advantage;

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed curriculum vitae with covering letter indicating area of interest.

Job Title: Market Enterprise and Development Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

The Specific Task in this Area Include

Undertake comprehensive assessment of existing Agricultural Market Information among the value chain operators in each of the participating states under the VCDP programme. Train farmers, processors, and marketers in accessing and the use of Market Information System.

Develop Market Entry Strategies for products of the Value Chain

Conduct capacity building for producers, processors and marketers of the value chain on product development and market access to ensure compliance with market requirements –

Identify market opportunities both local and international for products of the value chain. Render capacity building services.

Develop branding and packaging for value chain products (rice and Cassava)

Identify and organise national and international study tours for value chain operators to understudy best practices

Undertake export readiness audit of value chain operators with a view to exposing them to the export market.

Conduct capacity building programme on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP),Good storage practices ((iSP) and Good warehousing practices(GWP) for farmers processors and marketers in the value chain in each of the participating state.

Conduct need assessment of VC Operators in business management techniques part of (VCAP Preparation)

Train and build the capacity of YC operators in ( organizations and Individuals) in registration, organization/financial management, Preparation of Business plan and assessment of Matching grant,

Prepare commodity specific value chain action plan (VCAP) for rice and cassava (xi) Broker linkage between VC operators and financial institutions.

Qualification and Experience

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultant shall include the following:

A first degree in Economics or Business Administration or Marketing (or equivalent) and be computer literate. Holder of an advanced degree in relevant field will be an added advantage

Ten (10) years minimum experience in the field or marketing and agribusiness with the private or public sector

Good communication and training skills;

Proven track record in product and market development issues with capacity to handle transactions from farm-gate to contract deliveries, and ability to motivate, inspire and achieve results will be an added advantage;



Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed curriculum vitae with covering letter indicating area of interest.

Job Title: Agricultural Production Consultant

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Nasarrawa or Kogi

Specific Task in this Area Include

Assist in organizing field-days and annual cross-visits among farmer groups to facilitate exchange of experiences and best practices among farmers;

Assist in the monitor and assessment of mechanisms (procedures) of production, supply and distribution of certified rice seeds and improved cassava cuttings production in the programme areas;

Provide technical support in the design and implementation of a sound seed sub-sector action plan by strengthening the FOs’ capacity for the production of certified Rice seeds in the programme area. This will also involve the implementation of activities pertaining to, promoting and disseminating of quality seed to producers;

Undertake appropriate capacity building programmes for farmers’ groups, state seed & quality control officers in germination and viability testing;

Provide support in the establishment and effective management of Farmers Business Schools/Farmers Field School to promptly and adequately address various incidental field production challenges and experiences in Rice and Cassava production;

Support the programme to establish farmer-managed demonstration (demo) plots to promote sustainable and improved agricultural technologies/practices and follow-up services to the FOs;

Ensure that the all production and extension-service delivery programmes and activities are satisfactorily executed with particular reference to the technical agronomic requirements to meet the demands of the identified processors and industrial-end users.

Qualification and Experience

These individual consultants and experts or professionals must have strong capabilities as Agronomists, Soil Scientists, Extension Specialists with strong Entrepreneurial Skills and Degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness, Agricultural Economics and other related fields.

The requisite qualifications of the Individual Consultant shall include the following:

A Post Graduate degree in Agriculture/Field Crop Production/Agronomy (Or Related Fields). Holders of PhD degree in relevant fields will be an added advantage;

Must have demonstrated ten (10) years minimum work experience in Field Crop Production/Agribusiness/Value Chain Development

Should have sound knowledge of Agricultural Extension Service Delivery System

Should have proven track record in Communication/Training Skills; and have the competence to interact with farmers and other locals in their rural environments;

Must be skilled in the use of Computers

Eligible Individual Consultants should submit their detailed curriculum vitae with covering letter indicating area of interest.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit two hard copies (by hand or post) of their Expression of Interest (EOI) in sealed envelopes with the interested area of specialization clearly marked on the top left-hand corner of the envelope. This submission should be addressed to the undersigned at the stipulated addresses below:

The National Programme Coordinator,

FGNIIFAD Value Chain Development Programme,

4, Batna Close, Off Agadez Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

OR

Office of the Permanent Secretary,

Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture, Enugu.

OR

Office of the Permanent Secretary,

Nassarrawa State Ministry of Agriculture, Nassarrawa

OR

Office of the Permanent Secretary,

Kogi State Ministry of Agriculture, Lokoja.

Application Deadline 12pm, 18th September, 2019.