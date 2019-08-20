Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sworn-in Commissioners as well as Special Advisers in a ceremony held on Tuesday in the commercial city.

Sanwo-Olu won the 2019 governorship election in Lagos, beating Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He had recently sent the list of nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening.

So, below are the newly-sworn-in commissioners in Lagos State and their portfolios:

1. Rabiu Onaolapo

Honourable Commissioner for Finance

2. Folashade Adefisayo

Commissioner for Education

3. Akin Abayomi

Commissioner for Health

4. Idris Salako

Commissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development

5. Tunji Bello

Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment

6. Gbenga Omotoso

Commissioner for Information and Strategy

7. Bolaji Dada

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

8. Lere Odusote

Commissioner Energy and Natural Resources

9. Frederic Oladeinde

Commissioner for Transportation

10. Gbolahan Lawal

Commissioner for Agriculture

11. Moruf Fatai

Commissioner for Housing

12. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

13. Hakeem Fahm

Commissioner for Science and Technology

14. Ajibola Ponnle

Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension

15. Aramide Adeyoye

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure

16. Segun Dawodu

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

17. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

Commissioner for Home Affairs

18. Yetunde Arobieke

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs

19. Lola Akande

Commissioner for Commerce and Industry

20. Olufunke Adebolu

Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture

21. Sam Egube

Commissioner for Economy Planning and Budget

In a related development, Concise News had reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raided the home of the immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, in Epe area of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence.

Concise News gathered that the operatives of the anti-graft agency stormed Ambode’s house on Tuesday morning around 9:45 am.

It was also learned that the residence of the former governor’s chief of staff in the same Epe neighbourhood was searched too.

Ambode had on August 9, denied a N9.9bn fraudlinked to him by the Commission, after which a Federal High Court in the state ordered the freezing of three accounts belonging to the state Government over the alleged fraud.

He had said in the spirit of Sallah and having served Lagos with utmost dedication and integrity that his record was very clear.

In a statement released by his media aide, Habib Aruna, Ambode said while he did not intend to join issues with the anti-corruption agency at the time, it was pertinent to clarify what he believed was misleading information.

“Those accounts were opened in the course of normal operations by the Lagos State Government for its administrative purposes and not for the former Governor’s personal transactions as was being wrongly insinuated and have been operated to ensure smooth operations of government activities by previous and present administrations. The former Governor was not and will never be involved in any unauthorized use of government property and resources,” the statement read.

“We strongly believe that after four demanding years as Chief Executive of Lagos State, Mr. Ambode is entitled to some deserved rest with his family and loved ones without the unwarranted attacks on his well-earned reputation.”