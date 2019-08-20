A cleaner identified as Jeremiah Bassey has been sentenced to one year imprisonment for stealing five pieces of aluminium rods.

Concise News understands that the 39-year-old faced Tinubu Magistrates’ court, presided by T.A Anjorin-Ajose.

Bassey who pleaded not guilty of the theft was not given an option to pay a fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 30 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church premises located at No. 4 Musa Yar’adua St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the convict, a cleaner at the church stole five pieces of aluminum rods valued at N400,000 from the church premises.

According to Agboko, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which carries seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.