Chelsea have wished their immediate past manager Maurizio Sarri a quick recovery as the Juventus head coach is being treated for pneumonia.

The Italian tactician did not take training on Monday but did go to their training centre.

Sarri was battling what he thought was flu last week but further tests on Monday afternoon led to a diagnosis of pneumonia.

“Maurizio Sarri, after having observed rest over the weekend, was at the JTC Continassa [Juventus Training Centre] today where he co-ordinated the work of his staff,” read a statement from Juventus.

“Unfortunately, he could not conduct the training on the field due to the persistence of his flu, which struck him over the course of last week.

“In the late afternoon, he underwent further tests that confirmed he has pneumonia, for which specific therapy has been prescribed.

“The coach has authorised the club to communicate his state of health.”

Reacting to the news, the Premier League club released a statement sending their former head coach who led them to Europa League triumph and a third-place finish in the league last season wishes to recover quick.

All of us at Chelsea send our best wishes to Maurizio Sarri, who is being treated for pneumonia. Get well soon, Maurizio…💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 19, 2019

Juventus play away to Parma in their opening game of the Serie A season on Saturday but is unclear whether Sarri will be well enough to take his place in the dugout.