Bracket Features Cynthia Morgan, Dezign To Release 'Far Away'

Longtime Music duo identified as Bracket has released the visuals for their 2017 hit song titled “Far Away,” Concise News reports.

In the released video, the award-winning duo teams up with Cynthia Morgan and Dezign.

Information has it that “Far Away” video was directed by Avalon Okpe.

See Video:

Bracket are a Nigerian afropop and R&B music duo composed of Obumneme Ali a.k.a. “Smash” and Nwachukwu Ozioko a.k.a. “Vast”.

The group which has been active since 2004 started as a three-man music group before a member called Bishop dropped out.

The duo are currently signed to Ape Planet and are best known for releasing hit singles like “Happy Day”, “Yori-Yori” and “Ada Owerri” which received several positive reviews and airplay.

[Intro]

Darling, you tell me say you love me

Now you wanna leave me

[Verse 1]

See mi i wanna sing this song

To tell you baby, Im missing you

Say i a man searching for you baby

I a man looking for you baby

Say i a man love you baby

Wanna marry you baby

Spend my life with you

Say i a man searching for you baby

I a man looking for you baby

Say mi i wanna see you everyday

Wanna kissy you everyday

Wanna hold in the morning everytime of the day

I be sarching everywhere

You gone so far, you gone so far away

[Hook]

eeya Looking for me baby everyday aaa

Love you till i die no bi play yaa

Rasta man post to be a soldier

[Chorus]

lelelele eeeya

She broke my heart and run away

I cyan believe she gone to far away, far away

far away,far away iyeye ,far away,far away iyeye

[Verse 2 – Cynthia]

Remember those time i cry

Remember those time i plead

To have you and by side

To get the other things no need

They say love is blind but bwoy you know i can see

And now you say i broke your heart

Simatiniya, bwoy you are run away

Now you are come fi mi yard

Now you a wanna still play

He was number one but never again

You cyan lie and cheat

And still think everything

Gwan be the same with me

[Chorus]

Lelelele eeeya

She broke my heart and run away

I cyan believe she gone to far away, far away

far away,far away iyeye ,far away,far away iyeye

Darling, you tell me say you love me

Now you wanna leave me

[Verse 3]

I a man, I a man feeling highry, highry, highry

Uru bwoy think about you girl everyday, everyday

You make a badman crazy

As you far away make a badman vex

Say mi think about you make my brain no rest

Girl you bautifull and no man contest

Nkedem yeyii, Nkedem oyeyii

Nkedem oyeyii, o Nkedem oyeyii

[Hook]

eeya

Looking for me baby everyday aaa

Love you till i die no bi play yaa

Rasta man post to be a soldier

[Chorus]

lelelele eeeya

She broke my heart and run away

I cyan believe she gone to far away, far away

far away,far away iyeye ,far away,far away iyeye