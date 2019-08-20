Bracket Features Cynthia Morgan, Dezign To Release 'Far Away'
Bracket

Longtime Music duo identified as Bracket has released the visuals for their 2017 hit song titled “Far Away,” Concise News reports.

In the released video, the award-winning duo teams up with Cynthia Morgan and Dezign.

Advertise With Us

Information has it that “Far Away” video was directed by Avalon Okpe.

See Video:

Bracket are a Nigerian afropop and R&B music duo composed of Obumneme Ali a.k.a. “Smash” and Nwachukwu Ozioko a.k.a. “Vast”.

The group which has been active since 2004 started as a three-man music group before a member called Bishop dropped out.

The duo are currently signed to Ape Planet and are best known for releasing hit singles like “Happy Day”, “Yori-Yori” and “Ada Owerri” which received several positive reviews and airplay.

[Intro]
Darling, you tell me say you love me
Now you wanna leave me

[Verse 1]
See mi i wanna sing this song
To tell you baby, Im missing you
Say i a man searching for you baby
I a man looking for you baby
Say i a man love you baby
Wanna marry you baby
Spend my life with you
Say i a man searching for you baby
I a man looking for you baby
Say mi i wanna see you everyday
Wanna kissy you everyday
Wanna hold in the morning everytime of the day
I be sarching everywhere
You gone so far, you gone so far away

[Hook]
eeya Looking for me baby everyday aaa
Love you till i die no bi play yaa
Rasta man post to be a soldier

[Chorus]
lelelele eeeya
She broke my heart and run away
I cyan believe she gone to far away, far away
far away,far away iyeye ,far away,far away iyeye

[Verse 2 – Cynthia]
Remember those time i cry
Remember those time i plead
To have you and by side
To get the other things no need
They say love is blind but bwoy you know i can see
And now you say i broke your heart
Simatiniya, bwoy you are run away
Now you are come fi mi yard
Now you a wanna still play
He was number one but never again
You cyan lie and cheat
And still think everything
Gwan be the same with me

[Chorus]
Lelelele eeeya
She broke my heart and run away
I cyan believe she gone to far away, far away
far away,far away iyeye ,far away,far away iyeye

Darling, you tell me say you love me
Now you wanna leave me

[Verse 3]
I a man, I a man feeling highry, highry, highry
Uru bwoy think about you girl everyday, everyday
You make a badman crazy
As you far away make a badman vex
Say mi think about you make my brain no rest
Girl you bautifull and no man contest
Nkedem yeyii, Nkedem oyeyii
Nkedem oyeyii, o Nkedem oyeyii

[Hook]
eeya
Looking for me baby everyday aaa
Love you till i die no bi play yaa
Rasta man post to be a soldier

[Chorus]
lelelele eeeya
She broke my heart and run away
I cyan believe she gone to far away, far away
far away,far away iyeye ,far away,far away iyeye