Following the physical assault on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says that “it is no longer about IPOB alone; it is about the long-suffering masses of Nigeria,” Concise News reports.

The popular revolt against Ekweremadu has been ruled non-criminal by German govt, yet Fulani apologists (both APC & PDP) are still blinded to the gathering storm that will soon envelop them. It’s no longer about #IPOB alone; it’s about the long-suffering masses of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/u8VzDtWKWc — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) August 20, 2019