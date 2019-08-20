The Big Brother Naija housemates had an eventful nomination challenge that led to the veto power holder, Elozonam replacing Venita with Frodd, Concise News reports.

The Cruisetopia lost the nomination challenge to the Icons on Monday, making them face possible eviction.

Elozonam who has the power to Save and Replace anyone up for possible eviction saved Venita and Replaced her with Frodd.

Speaking on his decision to save venita, Elozonam said there were possibilities that Frodd would be saved by the viewers.

He added that Venita’s fan base may not be strong enough to save her since she was introduced to the house few weeks ago.

Elozanam said, ”I know why I saved you, you see Frodd was saved last week, he has fans but look at us, we just came in two weeks ago we don’t know our faith yet.”

Other members of the team who are up for possible eviction are: Diane, Frodd, Gedoni, Jackye, Mercy, Mike and Seyi.