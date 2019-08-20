Controversial housemate of the Big Brother Naija show, Tacha, has again had an heated argument with Frodd. Concise News understands.

The duo engaged in the argument after the Monday night nomination challenge.

The argument which did not get physical saw both of them venting anger on each other as a result of their team’s performance.

Frodd was heard saying to Tacha “Let me talk to people that are smart”.

Replying, Tacha said: ‘You think you are smart but you are not even close to being smart. Always being difficult.”

Meanwhile, Biggie recently issued a warning to Tacha over her consequent disagreement with fellow housemates.