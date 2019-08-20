Former Big Brother Naija housemate Joe has aired his opinion on Khadoni’s relationship, saying he feels Gedoni got stuck, Concise News understands.

Joe, who was evicted on Sunday August 18, said this while speaking with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Monday.

Asked about the love affair that exists between the two, the artiste said he thought Gedoni only fell into a trap and got himself stuck.

Speaking about the green spot Venita has for Gedoni, Joe said what keeps her away is idea of Nigerians not finding a man attractive because he has a woman.

Debunking speculations about him being Khafi’s Ex-boyfriend, Joe said: ” While I came, she asked why I came and I was like, I came for you…the way she comes to me, like we had a relationship”

Joe further said that the strategy he had on his way to the house was to ‘put things between couples’ to see how things turn out.