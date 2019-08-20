Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy has said that Frodd is a ‘woman wrapper’ who takes everything about Esther too seriously.

Concise News reports that Mercy made the disclosure while conversing with her lover, Ike on Monday August 19.

Stating that Frodd irritates her, she said he would have cried if Esther had not chosen him to share the Head of House benefits with.

Recall that Esther became this week’s head of house, after displaying her prowess in vocabulary, strategy, and speed.

Speaking to Ike, Mercy said: “Frodd is a woman wrapper, he irritates me so much and takes everything about Esther to serious [sic].”

Responding, Ike said, “Joe was an asshole on the outside but a decent person on the inside. Frodd is a decent person on the outside but an asshole inside.”