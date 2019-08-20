BBNaija 2019: Esther Wins Head Of House, Shares Room With Frodd

Esther has emerged as the Head of House for the second time in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019.

For displaying her prowess in vocabulary, strategy, and speed, Esther won the Head of House challenge for this week and automatically saved from eviction.

By virtue of this feat, Esther becomes the first female housemate to lead the House twice.

This week, the Head of House challenge was to test the housemates’ vocabulary strength.

In five minutes, the housemates were required to spell as many words as possible and the housemate with the most correctly spelled words become the Head of House. As easy as this sounds, they were strict instructions for them to follow.

They were only allowed to pick a single tile on each trip and anyone caught cheating gets disqualified.

Venita, Diane, Mike and Tacha were victims of this rule and got disqualified by Biggie.

Mercy also got her last word invalidated as she spelled it after the buzzer went off. In addition to Biggie’s rules, the housemates were to avoid spelling proper nouns and repeating a word.

The game entered a second round as Seyi, Khafi, Frodd, Elozonam, Ike and Esther all spelled seven words correctly.

The game became tougher as Biggie asked the housemates to spell the longest word they could think of in three minutes.

Though they tried their best, the challenge proceeded to the third round with Elozonam and Esther competing against each other.

Esther won this round to become the Head of House as her word “Denominational” was longer and correctly spelled.

As Head of House, Esther has won the Immunity privilege for this week, 250 Bet9ja Coins and the Head of House Bedroom privilege.

Esther’s team, Cruisetopia, also got a reward of 20 Bet9ja bonus Coins.

When asked who she would share the Head of House bedroom with, Esther picked Frodd.

This win is sure an early birthday present for Esther as her birthday comes up on Thursday.