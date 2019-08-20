Evicted housemate of the Big Brother Naija, Enkay has tendered an apology to the fans of the reality TV show, after many shaded her over ludo game.

Concise News earlier reported that Enkay, who was evicted on Sunday August 18 received backlashes after she refused to let fellow housemate Cindy partake in ludo game, on the grounds that she wanted to play solo.

Though Cindy threatened to scatter the game, Enkay refused to hand over the dice to Cindy, saying she wouldn’t let her play, no matter what.

This attitude portrayed by Enkay birthed dislikes from viewers, making many mock her after getting lowest number of votes that resulted in her eviction.

Upon her eviction, Enkay, in a video on her Instagram handle apologized to Nigerians, while stating that she did not intentionally treat Cindy that way

She said: “My attitude to Cindy was just a misunderstanding, it was absolutely nothing personal, I am not a condescending person, I will never look down on anyone, I am as humble as I can be.”

“I apologise to anyone that felt I did try to look down on Cindy,” she added

Watch Video below