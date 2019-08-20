Barcelona injury woes mount as Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for five weeks with a hamstring strain, Concise News reports.

Dembele’s injury leaves Barcelona short of forwards ahead of Sunday’s game against Real Betis.

It was gathered that Dembele, 22, underwent tests at the club’s training ground on Monday after ending Friday’s loss to Athletic Bilbao with a slight problem.

The injury to Frenchman comes at an unfortunate time for Barca, who are already without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Messi hasn’t featured for the club since the end of last season after injuring his calf in his first training session back after a summer break earlier this month.

Suarez, meanwhile, was taking off during the first half of the 1-0 loss at San Mames last week, also with a calf problem.

The Uruguayan is not expected back until after September’s international break, although coach Ernesto Valverde could potentially have Messi available for the Betis game this weekend