Wolves Vs Man Utd: Solskjaer Reveals Available Squad For EPL Clash (Full List)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named squad that will face Wolves in Monday night’s Premier League fixture at Molineux.

The Norwegian is expected to feature Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the Red Devils’ defence after he admitted that the centre-backs are ready to play against the host.

United have no new injury worries ahead of tonight’s clash against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side apart from Eric Bailly, who is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Red Devils head to the game on the back of 4-0 defeat of Chelsea in their last Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Man United’s provisional squad:

De Gea, Romero, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Jones, Maguire, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Darmian, Chong, Garner, Gomes, James, Fred, Lingard, Matic, Mata, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba, Greenwood, Sanchez, Martial, Rashford

The kick-off time for the match is 8pm.