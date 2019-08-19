Wizkid's Bodyguard, Roy Buys Duplex

One of Wizkid‘s popular Bodyguard, Roy Emmanuel, has purchased a duplex building in Lagos.

The hefty guy took to his Instagram page to share his excitement as he becomes a Landlord.

In the post, the bodyguard shared the moderate duplex house as many congratulated the new landlord in his comment section

“Glory be to God,” he wrote.

A few persons after the post have contemplated on quitting their while-collar job as they requested to know if being a bodyguard was such a profitable job.

See building:

Roy has been known to be a right-hand supporter of the multi-award singer as information has it that he has been through a lot for his boss.

Recall he had one time escaped being hacked to death while defending Wizkid in Lagos over an alleged debt he incurred.

He was at club DNA when the owners of the club started arguing with him that the singer didn’t buy the Lamborghini Urus he had posted via his Instagram story.

The club owner had further claimed that Wizkid was indebted to him as well.

Amidst it, Roy defended his boss.

However, when the bodyguard stepped out of the club, he was deeply macheted on the face.

His attacker fled immediately, but it was later alleged that the suspect is the bouncer of the club, who fled immediately.

Not long after then, the studio lord took to Twitter to react to the news that his personal bodyguard was butchered by a fellow staff in Lagos club, Club DNA, he wrote, “Run nigga! Cos we gon kill u”

On the other hand, Wizkid has always been in the news for his success and drama with his baby mamas.

Recently, the Singer took his fans by surprise when he announced through social media that he will not be doing any song until the next five years.

“New music in 5years,” he simply wrote.

Prior to his announcement, the organisers of “1dance Africa” Afrobeats concert series have announced that Top singers, Wizkid and Yemi Alade are the official headliners for the debut edition holding in Australia.

As part of his surprise, the Singer was spotted in a video, where he was seen to have regarded the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari as a thief.

The “Fever” crooner was seen in a viral video repeatedly calling the president a thief in his local dialect (Yoruba).