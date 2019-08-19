Nigerian music manager, Ubi Franklin and Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo engaged in a rant session over an inspirational post, Concise News reports.

The session began when Ubi reacted to Obiwanne Okeke’s arrest, saying “Stop allowing motivational speaker drive you into a place of delusion and intense confusion. Not everyone will be an entrepreneur,”.

Okeke, Forbes under 30 Nigerian was arrested by FBI on the count of engaging in fraudulent activities.

Responding to Ubi’s post, while also recalling his ‘inspirational’ posts, Ekubo said: “Na you gon gon be the pilot of the flight. Awon inspire to desire, to perspire,” said the actor.

Displeased with Ekubo’s response, Ubi said: “First, if you watch my page closely, there is no where on my page where j have ever quoted that entrepreneurship is easy…”

“When I am invited to speak at events ibsay this to everyone in the audience , we most struggle cos we are living other people’s dream-life.”

“I am focused on my business, good or bad we muscle it dauly. Dear Alec Ekubi next time read properlt before you comment. I meant not everyone will be an entrepreneur if you don’t understand my message, please pass.”