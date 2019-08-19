What Student Group Said About IPOB Attack On Sen. Ekweremadu

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African students’ movement, on Sunday, condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany.

Concise News reports that PSM also called on the members of IPOB to tender an unreserved apology for the global embarrassment the incident caused Ekweremadu and the entire country.

The President of PSM in Nigeria, Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement in Enugu.

Okereafor said: “The attention of PSM has been drawn to an unfortunate and embarrassing attack on a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in far away Germany by members of the proscribed IPOB.

“Information at our disposal reveals that distinguished Sen. Ekweremadu had honoured the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in Nuremberg on Saturday only to get attacked by some unpatriotic Nigerians residing in Germany.

“PSM considers the attack on Sen. Ekweremadu in Germany as a global embarrassment to our beloved country.

“It is however on record and worthy of note that Sen. Ekweremadu remains a leading figure among a few other Igbo senators who have consistently spoken against the unfortunate killings and kidnappings in Nigeria as a whole.”

Okereafor, however, said that PSM was using this medium to send a strong note of warning to Igbos in Diaspora to shun acts capable of diminishing the hard built and industrious reputation of Igbos all over the World.

“We call on all Igbos both at home and in the Diaspora to remain peaceful, hardworking, united and loving as this remains the core values of the Igbos, in our quest for a united and peaceful Nigeria,’’ he added.

Ekweremadu was physically attacked by the IPOB members who accused him of not partnering them.

They also accused the senator of alleged conspiracy in the events that led to the proscription of the group by the Federal Government in September 2017 through the Federal High Court, Abuja.