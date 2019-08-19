Popular Abuja clergyman and General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Prophet I.O. Samuel, has said that Prophet T.B Joshua is a genuine man of God.

Concise News learned that the prophet, in a social media post, rebuked those silently condemning the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

He said those who find it difficult to believe and see the light in the life of Prophet Joshua should seek God “for spiritual eyes to see beyond their noses.”

“Join me as I celebrate God’s grace upon my father’s life, Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua. Holy Spirit pray through me, guide my heart to your word of truth I’m on the wings of eagle, no struggles no stress,” he wrote.

“I found grace and grace found me, when you discover God’s grace, then you focus on your faith. My advice to the public and my generation: don’t ever fight the grace of God upon a man because grace will disgrace you, the winner is not the first to start, but the finisher.”